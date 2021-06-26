Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $43.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.