Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

