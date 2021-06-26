Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison Sells 31,757 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78.

On Monday, April 12th, Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.