Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Cloudflare worth $77,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

