CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.23). CLS shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), with a volume of 142,543 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.36.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

