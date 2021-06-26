CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

