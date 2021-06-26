Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.