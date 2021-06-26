Coin Artist (COIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $38.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $560,171.23 and approximately $38.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00584479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

