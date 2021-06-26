Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.62.

CL stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

