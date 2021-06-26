Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

