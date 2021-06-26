Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 175.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 550.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 166.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

