Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,106 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

