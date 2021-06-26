Comparing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.69 $42.04 million $2.52 13.92 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.55 $73.45 million $0.81 18.02

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.23%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94% First Commonwealth Financial 27.23% 10.56% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats First Commonwealth Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 120 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio; and 139 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.