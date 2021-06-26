Comparing Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical 2 7 5 0 2.21

Westlake Chemical has a consensus price target of $92.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 2.56 $1.70 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $7.50 billion 1.56 $330.00 million $2.29 39.87

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical 5.39% 6.90% 3.29%

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Mace Security International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, films for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

