Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420.56 ($18.56).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,777.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.42 billion and a PE ratio of -76.85.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

