Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.05. Compugen shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 23,519 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

