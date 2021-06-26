Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post sales of $399.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.77 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 518,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,274. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.48.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $78,650.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

