Contrasting DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) & Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and DZS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 1.03 -$57.33 million $3.17 13.25 DZS $300.64 million 2.01 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -2,246.00

DZS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. DZS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plantronics and DZS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Plantronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DZS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% DZS -11.23% 5.89% 2.44%

Summary

DZS beats Plantronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways. The company also provides software and services, which consists of software defined networking orchestration solutions, network function virtualization, and professional and technical support services. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas.

