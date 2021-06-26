Contrasting Midwest (MDWT) and Its Rivals

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Midwest to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Midwest alerts:

This table compares Midwest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -8.83 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 9.00

Midwest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.32% 5.10% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Midwest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 548 1882 2138 82 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.82%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midwest peers beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.