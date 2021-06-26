Contrasting Progyny (PGNY) and Its Rivals

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Progyny to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Progyny alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Progyny and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Progyny Competitors 92 390 537 15 2.46

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 27.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Progyny’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million $46.46 million 330.83 Progyny Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 40.16

Progyny’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny’s competitors have a beta of 7.02, indicating that their average stock price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Progyny Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

Progyny beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.