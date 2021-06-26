Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £21,000 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider David Low acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Coral Products stock opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a P/E ratio of -32.38. Coral Products plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

