CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $941.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.90 price target (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $882.65. 902,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $662.04 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Shares of CoStar Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

