County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $37.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

