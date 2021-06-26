COVA Price Down 24.6% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $666,881.79 and approximately $25,269.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00053021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00592745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038334 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.