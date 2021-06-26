Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

