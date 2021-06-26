Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CVET opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,564,567. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Covetrus by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Covetrus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Covetrus by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.