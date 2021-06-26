Cowen Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $250.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.88. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

