Cowen Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $100.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $83.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.