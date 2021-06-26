CPChain Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $94,756.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00386676 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00941364 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

