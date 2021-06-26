Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. Crane reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 534,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

