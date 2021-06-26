Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.08 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.