Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,890 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.