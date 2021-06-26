Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,070 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $35,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

