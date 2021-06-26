Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.