Credit Suisse AG Buys 632,417 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 102.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $179,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $153.32. 1,026,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

