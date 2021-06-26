Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $240,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $1,383,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,250 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

