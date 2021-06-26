Credit Suisse AG Has $267.74 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541,162 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 7.46% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $267,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 225.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

