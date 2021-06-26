Credit Suisse Group Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

