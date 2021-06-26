Credit Suisse Group Downgrades FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

FCFS stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FirstCash by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

