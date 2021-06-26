Critical Contrast: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.22% 31.00% 21.37% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

76.8% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fastenal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fastenal and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 2 4 3 0 2.11 Ferguson 1 6 2 0 2.11

Fastenal presently has a consensus target price of $49.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Ferguson.

Volatility and Risk

Fastenal has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fastenal pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ferguson pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fastenal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fastenal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastenal and Ferguson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $5.65 billion 5.27 $859.10 million $1.49 34.74 Ferguson $27.54 billion 1.14 $961.00 million $6.50 21.42

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Fastenal. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fastenal beats Ferguson on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. The company distributes its products through a network of 3,268 in-market locations and 16 distribution centers. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

