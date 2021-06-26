Critical Survey: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07% Ecopetrol 8.83% 3.66% 1.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Ecopetrol 1 1 3 0 2.40

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $13.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.94 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -6.13 Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.23 $2.06 billion $0.28 53.00

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

