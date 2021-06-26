CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

