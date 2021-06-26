Crust (CRU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007841 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.01405482 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

