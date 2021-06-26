CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Trading 5.2% Higher

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTOF)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.