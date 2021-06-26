Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of CULP opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

