Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €77.77 ($91.49) on Friday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.