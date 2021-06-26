Damien Pierron Purchases 5,000 Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

LON:VNH opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.34.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.