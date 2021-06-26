Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

