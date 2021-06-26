Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-7.500 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

