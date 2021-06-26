Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

